Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan dies following private health battle

The death has been announced of Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall.

The Proposal actress confirmed yesterday evening that Bryan had passed away on Saturday at the age of 57. Following his death, it was confirmed that the late photographer had been diagnosed with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Bryan’s family shared in a statement yesterday.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they continued.

Bryan’s family went on to thank the medical professionals who cared for him before his passing.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they praised.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Miss Congeniality star Sandra first met Bryan in January 2015, when he was tasked with photographing her son Louis' birthday. The pair subsequently began to date, and confirmed their romance later that year.

Sandra – who has a blended family with her two children, Louis (13) and Laila (10), as well as Bryan’s daughter Skylar (29) – recently described Bryan as being the “love of her life”.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021, the 59-year-old opened up about why she didn’t want to get married for a second time.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man,” she explained at the time.