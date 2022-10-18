Samantha Womack gives rare update on breast cancer battle

Samantha Womack has shared an update with her fans about her cancer journey.

The former Eastenders star revealed on August 9 that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. She made the announcement following the death of actress Olivia Newton-John, who died as a result of the disease.

Since sharing the news with the world, Sam has been sharing glimpses of her breast cancer journey when she can.

Earlier this afternoon, she took to Instagram to post an update on her experience with chemotherapy.

With her 88K followers, Sam shared a lovely snap of herself and her boyfriend, Oliver Farnworth, posing with a huge dish of paella that he had made.

“This was a few days ago -after getting appetite back- following ‘Red Devil chemo’”, Sam explained in her caption, referencing the intense chemo treatment that she has recently been experiencing.

“Oli made this on an open fire in Valencia,” the 49-year-old added with pride.

Towards the end of her caption, Sam decided to share a few details of her post-chemo symptoms with her fans. “Struggling with migraines at the moment, but Xena the rescue dog by my side, keeping her Topaz eyes on me……..”, she added, with an adorable little nod to the couple’s pet.

Since posting her update, Sam has been flooded with love and support, particularly from those who have gone through a similar journey.

“It's brutal that red devil,” one follower commented, “but sending you healing hugs xxx”.

“Sending lots of love. It was the Cyclophosphamide that used to give me migraines,” another follower admitted. “You can do this Sam”.

Earlier this month, Sam shared a video revealing that she was about to start chemotherapy after undergoing a lumpectomy and lymph node removal.

"I have read all of your stories and messages, they’ve blown me away, genuinely. I just wanted to say thank you," she praised her fans.

We’re sending love to Sam as she continues her battle.