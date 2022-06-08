Samantha Jones will be returning for season 2 of And Just Like That

The gang's all back together again — well, sort of.

And Just Like That showrunner, Michael Patrick King, has confirmed that the much-loved, spunky and sex-positive character Samantha Jones will be appearing in the upcoming second season.

Sex and the City fans were absolutely overjoyed to hear that the hugely popular 90’s sitcom would be returning to our screens again in the form of a modern reboot. However, that joy was somewhat short-lived when we soon discovered that Kim Cattrall would not be returning to reprise her role of Samantha.

When the question arose as to whether or not Samantha would be making an appearance in this next season though, King had some very good news. In an interview with Variety published on Tuesday, King enthusiastically said, “Yes!” when asked if Samantha would be returning for season two of And Just Like That.

Reluctant to share any more details, he continued, “It's all so new right now,” before going on to add, “One of my big rules is don't tell things until they're real.”

“My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways,” King went on to reveal.

Devoted fans shouldn’t get too excited though, as the chances of Kim Cattrall returning to the franchise are still pretty slim. However, the likelihood is that Samantha will reappear in other ways, like she did in season one, as she and Carrie mended their friendship via text messages.

At the beginning of the first season of And Just Like That, which was released earlier this year, it was explained that Samantha had moved to London after she and Carrie had a falling out due to the fact that Carrie had to let Samantha go as a publicist.

However, throughout the season, Carrie and Samantha began texting each other again for the first time in years, ending with Carrie inviting Samantha out for cocktails. Does this mean that Carrie and Samantha can go back to being best friends though? Only time will tell!

And Just Like That season two is due to start filming this October, with a premiere date planned for 2023.