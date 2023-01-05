Sam Thomspon & former Love Island star to host new podcast

As the winter series of Love Island is just around the corner, that can only mean one thing…Love Island: The Morning After podcast and Love Island: Aftersun will soon be back too!

ITV have announced the new hosts for the Love Island podcast and we are so excited by who they have chosen.

Former Love Island contestant Indiyah Polack and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson will be teaming up to host the podcast, as well as joining host Maya Jama on Aftersun to discuss all the latest goss from the villa.

Love Island superfan, Sam Thompson, shared his excitement to be hosting the podcast to his 1.6M Instagram followers.

Posting a video of him and Indiyah answering quiz questions on previous Love Island contestants, he revealed, “Today… a young, Love Island super fans dreams all came true. You’re looking at the HOSTS of the OFFICIAL LOVE ISLAND PODCAST BABY!!!”.

“Not only that, but I will be a regular feature on Aftersun alongside @mayajama and the absolute legend that is @IndiyahHP! I’ve never been so excited in my life!!!!!!!”.

The 30-year-old continued, “Bring on the tears, the tantrums, and the drama… I’m ready for it baby!!! Most importantly, I am so grateful to the Love Island team for this incredible opportunity”.

“I watched this show for years from my sofa with a magnum every night, and I never imagined I would actually be a part of the Love Island family. This is going to be one hell of a ride!!”.

Indiyah also shared the same video to her 1M Instagram followers, saying, “WHAT A WAY TO START THE YEAR!! Super excited to announce that I’m the newest Love Island Podcast host with the amazing @samthompsonuk”.

“Not only that but an Aftersun panellist alongside @mayajama and Sam. Honestly such a pinch me moment to be back on your screens again!!! Ready for the ride and all the drama”, the 24-year-old added.

Pals of the pair headed to the comments of both social media posts to congratulate them on their great achievement.

Indiyah’s boyfriend, Dami Hope, wrote, “Back on our screens again frrrrr”, while Sam’s girlfriend and former Love Islander, Zara McDermott, penned, “I couldn’t be prouder of you!!!!”.

This year’s Love Island host, Maya Jama, added, “Lets gooo”.

Love Island, set in South Africa, will air on January 16 and we can’t wait to see Indiyah and Sam chat all things coupling and bombshells!