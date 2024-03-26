Sam Thompson speaks out on engagement rumours with Zara

Sam Thompson has broken his silence amid speculation that he proposed to his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The former Made in Chelsea star and Love Islander have been an item since 2019.

Recently, the pair faced speculation from fans that they were engaged following a romantic trip to Dubai.

Sam has now spoken out about the rumours and opened up about his plans to pop the question to Zara ‘one day’.

In an interview with OK!, Thompson explained, “Zara just really wanted to get away so it wasn’t like one of those really special on-one-knee places. I probably wouldn’t do it in Dubai anyway to be fair”.

“But it was an amazing trip. I don’t know if Zara can say the same as I got insomnia for the first three nights and Zara got really annoyed at me”.

The 31-year-old went on to admit, “One day I shall be getting down on one knee to propose. Marriage is on the cards at some point, yes”.

Sam was then asked what the secret to being a ‘power couple’ is, to which he replied, “I don’t know if I think that we are a power couple, but all I can say is what’s so lovely about Zara is she does stuff that is so wildly different to me”.

“It’s awesome that she does stuff that’s actually valuable to society”, he went on to say while mentioning Zara’s documentaries.

Sam unveiled photos from his and Zara’s Dubai trip to his 2.5M Instagram followers earlier this month, captioned, “What a trip”.

After showcasing the pictures, many fans commented to explain they were waiting for an engagement announcement, with others encouraging the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner to get down on one knee.

One fan wrote, “Thought there maybe a ring on that finger this time”.

“Would have been a nice day to propose”, commented a second fan, while a third said, “Stick a ring on that girls finger already!”.

Another social media follower added, “Now give her a ring, you two are perfect together!!!”.