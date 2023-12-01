Sam Thompson details how his ADHD affects Zara McDermott romance

Sam Thompson has opened up about how his ADHD diagnosis affects his relationship with Zara McDermott.

The former Made In Chelsea star was diagnosed with the condition last year. According to the NHS, people with the disorder experience symptoms such as being hyperactive, unable to sit still and lacking concentration.

Now, in a candid chat, Sam has detailed how his ADHD has changed his relationship with former Love Island bombshell Zara.

During last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which Sam is currently starring in, the 31-year-old was asked about ADHD by his fellow campmates, Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson.

“There’s loads of people who are actually of a certain age who get diagnosed way later. When the low bits happen it goes low. But then the highs are really high,” he explained.

Sam then went on to address how his girlfriend Zara, whom he has been dating since 2019, helps him through his life with ADHD.

"My girlfriend Zara is so steady and it’s so good for me. When she’s going steady, I’m going like that,” he admitted, as he mimed his hand moving in a wavy line.

“My time keeping is terrible. I get quite selfish, not just with her, with everyone, my mates or whatever. My listening to Zara… I’m just finding myself staring off at something completely different. You sort of feel like you’re a bit of a k**b sometimes,” he continued.

Sam then went on to reveal that he wants to "be a dad at some point", but that he is uncertain about how his ADHD would affect his parenting skills. JLS singer Marvin went on to reassure his co-star, insisting: “You would be the most incredible dad.”

Marvin, who has three children with his wife Rochelle, concluded: “Trust me, all my kids care about is giving them attention, being with them in the moment, loving them, cuddling them. They just want to have all of you and to be as fun as possible and feel loved.”