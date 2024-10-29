Sam Thompson confirms new career role after winning I’m A Celeb

Sam Thompson is now a permanent member of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here family!

Last year, the Staying Relevant podcaster charmed viewers when he won the 23rd series of I’m A Celebrity.

Now, as the beloved ITV reality show prepares for its return next month, Sam has announced that he will be joining the I’m A Celeb presenting team!

Earlier today, the producers at ITV confirmed that they are re-launching the I’m A Celebrity companion show.

The spin-off has had several iterations over the years, including I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp from 2002 and 2019, and online series The Daily Drop in 2020.

Now, the brand-new companion show will be titled I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked and will see the return of 2016 finalist Joel Dommett as its presenter, as he previously hosted Extra Camp from 2017 to 2019.

This time, Joel will be joined on Unpacked alongside radio presenter Kemi Rodgers and current King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson.

Taking to Instagram today, the new trio addressed viewers for the first time and gave a glimpse into what fans can expect.

“I’ve got some very exciting news to announce! I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… Unpacked is going to be on your screens every single day after the Jungle,” Joel explained.

“I’m hosting it with the incredible King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson and the Queen of Capital Radio, it’s Kemi Rodgers! It’s very exciting news,” he added.

“Every single day after the main show, we’re going to be doing a bit of a deep dive into all of the camp gossip. You’re going to love it,” Kemi teased further.

Many viewers have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions to far, with one commenting: “What a trio!!!! Cannot wait to watch.”

“Sooooooo glad it’s back!!!” another praised.

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked will premiere on ITV2 on November 17, following the first episode of I’m A Celebrity.