Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott discuss engagement rumours

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have finally confronted those engagement rumours!

The Made In Chelsea couple recently spoke to OK! about their relationship and their plans for the future. In the interview, the pair were asked to confirm or deny whether they are now engaged.

“We’re in such a good place. There’s no need to rush or change anything, because I wouldn’t be with Sam if I didn’t want to be with him forever,” Zara explained. “And when [an engagement] happens, it happens.”

The former Love Island star added that she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle. “If that’s in five months or five years, I really don’t mind. I genuinely trust that timing is everything”.

30-year-old Sam went on to joke that he only requires one thing from Zara. “All I need to know is that Zara is going to say yes”, he teased.

Zara continued by addressing how they cope with engagement rumours and other presumptions about their relationship. “Even if me and Sam broke up and I got with someone else, there’d be engagement rumours again within three minutes,” the 25-year-old detailed.

“This has been going on for us for years. People want to see you fast-track your relationship but you’ve got to remember what’s right for you,” she insisted.

Sam and Zara started dating in 2019, where he jokes that Zara “didn’t stop sliding” into his DM’s, in a bid to ask him out. “Oh, Sam, I did it once!”, Zara exclaimed in response.

Although the couple are now in a content and happy relationship, they have had their ups and downs. In September 2020, Made In Chelsea fans were devastated as they watched the pair break up.

After a few weeks of rumours, Sam and Zara confirmed in December 2020 that they had since gotten back together.

We’re excited to see what the future holds for the two of them!