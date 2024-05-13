Sam Faiers celebrates son Edward’s birthday with adorable tribute

Sam Faiers’ son is two!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex celebrated her son Edward’s second birthday on Friday (May 10).

Over the weekend, Sam marked the occasion by hosting a Grinch-themed birthday party with her partner Paul Knightley and their other two children – Paul (8) and Rosie (6).

Now, as the celebrations come to a close, Sam has shared her own special tribute to her youngest child.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post several stunning photos from Edward’s recent birthday bash.

All of the family’s nearest and dearest were in attendance, including Sam’s older sister Billie and her three children – Nelly (9), Arthur (7) and Margot (1).

“Happy 2nd Birthday, my beautiful boy, Edward. You make us so happy,” Sam gushed at the beginning of her message.

“You’re the cheeky one, the one who always wants to be outdoors, the one who smashes everything but we wouldn’t have you any other way,” she teased.

“You’re so loving and always giving the best kisses – Paul and Rosie adore you, their little brother ‘Bowser Jr’ I love you with all my heart. Love from mummy x x,” Sam concluded.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Sam’s 2.5M Instagram followers have been sending Edward their own birthday messages.

“He is such a beautiful boy, happy birthday Edward,” one fan commented.

“Happy birthday to your handsome Edward, party looks fab xx,” another replied.

“Happy birthday our beautiful Edward, Auntie loves you lots and lots, we had the best time celebrating with you xxx,” added Sam’s sister Billie.

Sam recently explained how Edward’s birth means that she is “grateful” that she hasn’t married Paul yet, despite their 10-year relationship.

“Now we’ve got Edward, I’d look back and be sad he wasn’t part of the wedding or in any of our wedding pictures or videos. I feel like it was meant to happen for me this way and I’m fine with it,” she detailed to OK! last July.