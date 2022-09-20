Saltwater Grocery is now a wonderful dining destination.

Each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Terenure’s Saltwater Grocery sees Chef Patron Karl Whelan showcase the very best seafood, meats and more in a tasting menu that has seized the imagination of food lovers, whether local or from further afield.

Dinner Menu



Seating 20 diners at intervals over two sittings each evening, 6:15, 6:30 & 6:45pm and 8:45, 9:00 & 9:15pm, the €65 nine course tasting menu changes weekly to reflect the seasonality and availability of Ireland’s finest produce.

Utilising an array of cooking methods, including dry ageing and firing a charcoal BBQ on the street, Chef Karl allows the ingredients to shine!

A wine pairing selection is available at €45.

Book now at www.SaltwaterGrocery.ie