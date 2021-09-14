Sad news for Penneys shoppers this autumn and winter

It’s a sad day for Penneys shoppers all over Ireland as the popular retail brand have announced some disappointing delays to do with their autumn and winter ranges.

If you’ve been buzzing to check out the new line of autumn coats and cosy knits, or if you’re excited to nab a few new pairs of Christmas PJs then you might have quite a bit longer to wait, as freight and port disruptions have put a major delay on the retailer’s autumn and winter inventory.

Breaking the news on Monday, a spokesperson for Penneys explained, “We are experiencing some delays to the handover of some autumn and winter inventory caused by port and container freight disruptions.”

“These delays are expected to reduce the inventory at the year-end by some £200m compared to expectation with a corresponding increase in cash on hand.”

They have also revealed that leftover stock from last year’s autumn range will be available to purchase in store for the time being.

The good news is that business has been great since Penneys stores across the country reopened following the previous lockdown. “Customers came back to our stores with enthusiasm,” the spokesperson added, saying that “sales reflected some pent-up demand with very high basket sizes” and “very strong trading”.

“Our sales in the fourth quarter were affected by the impact on footfall as a result of the changes in public health measures in our major markets to control the spread of Covid-19 and its Delta variant in particular," the statement said.

“However, we have seen a significant improvement in trading as the period progressed.”

We better dig into last year’s stash of cosy jammies — it looks like it’s going to be quite a while before a fresh set hits the shelves again.