S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara speaks out after death of Paul Cattermole

Jo O’Meara has broken her silence on the death of Paul Cattermole.

S Club 7 fans were shocked on Friday evening when it was announced that Paul had unexpectedly passed away at the age of 46. The iconic 90s band had recently announced that they were about to embark on a reunion tour later this year.

At the time of Paul’s death, the remaining members of S Club 7 – Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens – chose to release a group statement as a dedication to him.

Now, Jo O’Meara has stepped out as the first member to pay her own personal tribute to her late bandmate and friend.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to social media to share an old photo of Paul and to dedicate a message to him.

“I just wanted to reach out and Thank everybody from the bottom of my heart for the love and kindness you have shown over the tragic passing of our sweetest soul Paul,” Jo began.

The Reach hitmaker then went on to detail how unexpected the loss has been. “This has been utterly devastating, and I am totally shocked and heartbroken,” Jo wrote. “We have lost someone so incredibly special to us all, and there is a huge sense of sadness that will never go.”

Jo then chose to conclude her emotional caption with one final message to her friend. “Paul will forever be a huge part of our lives, and I will forever treasure the memories we made! I will love you always Paul, God bless you my darling, Rest in forever Peace,” she penned.

After sharing her heartbreaking tribute, Jo has received an abundance of love and condolences from other famous faces.

“Sending so much love to you all,” replied actress and former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh.

“Sending love to you all,” commented former Blue star Antony Costa.

“We are all sending you lots of luv. Thinking of everyone. RIP Paul,” added the members of the girlband B*witched.

At this time, the cause of Paul’s death remains unknown.