S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt gives birth to a beautiful baby girl

Massive congratulations are in order for the S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, who has given birth to another beautiful baby girl, with quite an unusual name.

The singer revealed the wonderful news to her 54,000 Twitter followers on Sunday evening, after keeping her second pregnancy a secret until now.

“SURPRISE! We are pleased to announce that we recently welcomed baby number two!” the proud mum lovingly wrote.

Of course, many of Hannah’s friends and fans rushed to wish her congratulations, including former band-mate, Jo O'Meara who excitedly replied, “Congratulations my darling !!! Sending you lots of love,” followed by three red heart emojis.

Finding their vibe when it comes to baby names, Hannah and her partner Adam Thomas already share their adorable two-year-old daughter, Taya, who is now a big sister to little Tora.

Tora, the unusual, yet stunning name comes from Japanese origin, meaning tiger, and is the female variant of the name Thor, meaning they now have a little Goddess of Thunder on their hands. It’s unique and absolutely perfect for their gorgeous tiny tot.

“Once Taya was called Taya I think we’d found our vibe and flow,” Hannah explains, when talking about how she came up with the unusual names for her little girls.

Congratulations to you both — we can’t wait to see who Taya and Tora grow up to be!