S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died aged 46

Paul Cattermole, one of the stars of the pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46.

The tragic news comes just a few weeks after the band, who were formed in 1998, had announced a huge upcoming reunion tour.

Paul's death was confirmed in a statement by his family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," they said.

"Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon," they continued.

"Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Following the heartbreaking announcement of Paul's passing, the remaining members of S Club 7 – Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, and Rachel Stevens – shared a joint statement on social media, paying tribute to their friend.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the band said.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time,” they added.

At this time, the cause of Paul's death is unknown.