S Club 7 release single in memory of Paul Cattermole

S Club 7 are set to release their first single in 20 years as a tribute to their late band member Paul Cattermole.

Paul tragically passed away due to natural causes back in April at the age of 46, leaving his bandmates and fans heartbroken.

Now, the remaining members of S Club 7, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett, will be releasing a new song in memory of Paul.

The tune is called These Are The Days and it will be released this Wednesday, July 26.

Announcing the news online, the band reshared a post by XIX Entertainment Company who shared a photo of the group to Instagram and revealed, “We’re excited to announce that British pop legends @sclub will release their new single ‘These Are The Days’ on Wed 26 July”.

“It is the group’s first single in 20 years, celebrating their 25 year legacy and honouring their beloved brother Paul”.

“The single is being released via @universalmusicgroup as part of a brand new global partnership”.

They closed off by adding, “‘S Club: The Good Times Tour’ – the group’s 15-date UK and Ireland arena tour – kicks off this October 2023”.

Fans of the Reach singers rushed to the comments tso share their excitement over the announcement of the new song.

One fan said, “We will be supporting”, while a second added, “This is amazing”.

“Can’t wait! I hope it leads to a new album”, commented another listener.

The news of the new song confirms that Hannah Spearritt will not feature on the single.

The hit 90’s group previously revealed that Hannah will not be joining them on tour later this year following Paul’s sudden and devastating death.