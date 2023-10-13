S Club 7 honours Paul Cattermole while on tour with emotional tribute

S Club 7 have paid tribute to their late bandmate Paul Cattermole on the opening night of their reunion tour.

Paul suddenly passed away at his home back in April at the age of just 46, just weeks after the band announced their reunion tour, which left his bandmates and fans heartbroken.

The remaining members of S Club 7, Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett, began their tour last night to mark the 25th anniversary of the hit band.

As they opened the tour in Manchester, the group made sure to pay tribute to Paul as they shared moving messages and described him as their ‘brother’ while on stage.

Images of Paul appeared on screens positioned over the stage while Jon exclaimed, “Manchester, let me hear you raise the roof one last time for Paul!”.

Bradley, who sounded like he was overcome by emotion, said, “Wow that’s our brother right there man. Gone but you will never be forgotten. We miss you every single day”, as his voice broke.

Jo went on to thank fans for their kind words and messages of support over the past few months. She told the crowd, “Thank you all so much. All the messages and love and support that you’ve all shown of us and Paul’s family – we are so grateful to every single one of you. I would just love to see every single one of you in here right now to show us your hearts for our Paul!”.

As the tribute continued, Jon said, “Thank you so much. It’s very special for us this evening obviously. We dedicate this performance to Paul and The British Heart Foundation”.

Rachel also paid tribute to Paul and shared her appreciation for their fans by saying, “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support, all the incredible messages you've sent through this time, and all your support always. We love you so much”.

Tina added, “Thank you so much Manchester. Tonight is a celebration so let's bring it all back for Paul”.

After the moving tribute, the group went on to perform many of their big hits such as Reach and Have You Ever as well as their new single These Are The Days.