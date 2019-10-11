Tubridy says this year’s Toy Show is the biggest yet and we’re buzzing

Watching the Late Late Toy Show is one of our favourite Christmas traditions. The show is absolutely hilarious, ridiculously cringey, but pure magic.

This year’s Toy Show is mere weeks away and it sounds like it is going to be the best one yet.

Ryan Tubridy shared exciting details about this year’s Toy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, “Very busy day yesterday but a most enjoyable [day], meeting people from all around the place.

"There was a big Toy Show meeting the size of a big juggernaut made out of marshmallows and candy floss, so that was good. It's only about six or seven weeks [to the Toy Show] when you think about it. And that's kind of terrifying and exciting at the same time,” Ryan said.

"It is arguably going to be the biggest one we've done to date. It's that big. The opening number was under discussion yesterday and… I'm feeling good, yes, I'm feeling good,” the broadcaster added.

Ryan teased, "You're gonna see me like you've never saw me before – put it that way. So that's kind of exciting."

Ryan kept quiet about the theme of this year's show but we can't help but think it'll be Elf or Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory considering all his sweet references.

We'll just have to wait and see!

The Late Late Toy Show airs on November 29.