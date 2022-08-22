Ryan Tubridy fulfills promise to visit Toy Show’s Adam King

Ryan Tubridy has finally fulfilled his promise to visit the home of The Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King.

Eight-year-old Adam, who has brittle bone disease, stole the hearts of the nation during the Toy Show in 2020. Because of the Covid pandemic, the two friends couldn’t hug, and so instead, Adam held up a homemade heart-shaped sign with the phrase “A Hug For You” written on it.

Saddened by the Covid restrictions, Ryan promised Adam that one day, he would visit Adam’s family home in Cork for a proper hug. On Sunday, the 49-year-old arrived at the King household and received the warmest of welcomes.

As well as sharing hugs, the two friends shared cake, swings and trampolines!

On Adam’s official Instagram account, a video montage of Ryan’s visit was posted, which showcases the pair having endless amounts of fun together.

“Well we just had the best day ever today…..”, the caption said.

Credit: Adam King Adventures Instagram

“Thank you SO much to Ryan @instatubridy for taking the time to call in to see Adam and the family today on his with Ailish & Siobhán to broadcast the @rteradio1 show from Cork tomorrow,” Adam’s family wrote with gratitude.

Adam’s family reiterated the bond that has been formed with The Late Late Show host. “Adam and Ryan have really become the best of pals since the @latelaterte #ToyShow and today was another wonderful reminder of that.”

“There was cake, trampolines, swings, & chats about sport, history, life and all things good. We can neither confirm nor deny that Ryan vomited on the trampoline,” the family joked with teasing emojis.

Credit: Adam King Adventures Instagram

“A day that will live very long in the memory. Thank you Ryan and big hugs from all of us,” Adam’s family concluded.

After his appearance on the hit RTÉ show, Adam’s “A Hug For You” sign became a national symbol of love and hope. He and his family have used its popularity for good by creating greeting cards and postage stamps based on the sign, with all of the proceeds going to children’s charities.

Adam and his family continue to share his story through their organisation, Adam King Adventures.