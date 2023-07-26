Ryan Reynolds honours Sandra Bullock with The Proposal throwback

It’s Sandra Bullock’s birthday!

The much-beloved actress is turning 59 today.

One of Sandra’s best-known films is the romantic comedy The Proposal, and to mark her birthday, her co-star Ryan Reynolds has shared a hilarious throwback!

Ryan, who is best known for playing Sandra’s love interest Andrew in the hit 2009 movie, took to Instagram earlier today to express his birthday wishes to Sandra.

Credit: Touchstone

The 46-year-old actor chose to re-share one of the most hilarious scenes in The Proposal, during which Ryan's character Andrew and his boss Margaret accidentally collide into one another while they are both naked.

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!” Ryan gushed at the beginning of his caption, before going on to tease his co-star.

“For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” he joked.

Many of The Proposal’s diehard fans have since taken to Ryan’s comments section to express their delight at his acknowledgement of the beloved film.

Credit: Touchstone

“This movie never gets old,” one fan praised.

“This scene was so outstanding… Legendary,” another wrote.

“The smack sound of you guys just slapping together kills me every time,” a third fan exclaimed.

The Proposal first launched onto our screens 14 years ago, back in July 2009. In short, the hilarious flick follows Margaret, an intimidating New York book editor who is suddenly faced with deportation back to Canada when her visa expires.

Credit: Touchstone

In a last-ditch attempt to save her livelihood, Margaret claims that she is in love with her fed-up assistant Andrew, and that they are engaged to be married.

Despite Andrew’s resistances, the pair agree to tie the knot once they visit Andrew’ family home in Alaska. However, when Andrew and Margaret are forced to learn more about each other, they quickly realise that first impressions are not always accurate.

The Proposal is available to stream on Disney+, making it the perfect way to celebrate Sandra Bullock’s birthday today!