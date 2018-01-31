Ryan O’Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision

RTÉ has been combing through 300 songs, all submitted for consideration to be our entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, to find the tune that will set us apart.

Our number has been chosen: a beautiful ballad called 'Together'. The track was written by Ryan O'Shaughnessy, Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes, and is set to be performed by Ryan.

We wouldn't be surprised if you recognise his name, as Ryan has been on our screens for years now. The talented singer-songwriter played Mark Halpin in RTÉ's Fair City for nine years.

The 25-year-old studied at Billy Barrie at the age of four, later focusing on songwriting during his time at BIMM Dublin.

Ryan can't stay away from the small screen, as he also appeared on the finals of both The Voice of Ireland and Britain’s Got Talent.

His original song 'No Name' has over 45 million hits on YouTube, and his 2012 self-titled EP reached number one in Irish charts.

We can't wait for Ryan to show off just how much talent Ireland has on May 8 at the Eurovision Semi Final in Lisbon! The grand final will take place on May 12.

"As one of three songwriters on 'Together', I’m delighted it has been chosen to represent Ireland in Eurovision 2018, and on top of that, to be asked to perform for my country is an absolute honour," Ryan gushed.

"I plan on doing Ireland proud by bringing a song and performance to Eurovision that we haven’t seen since the days of ‘Rock and Roll Kids'.

"Last year’s winning song from Salvador Sobral was a beautiful, melodic piece, and I think it may have carved the way for the Eurovision to revert back to being a song contest where true songs can flourish.

"I can’t wait to get onto that stage and perform an honest piece for millions of people."

Here's hoping Ryan can bring back a win!