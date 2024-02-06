Ryan Libbey details update on fiancée Louise Thompson in hospital

Ryan Libbey has shared an update on his fiancée Louise Thompson’s health.

On Sunday, Ryan confirmed that the former Made In Chelsea star was admitted to hospital two weeks ago, and is continuing to receive medical care.

Louise, who welcomed the couple’s son Leo in 2021, has had ongoing health complications since becoming a mum.

After a traumatic birth with Leo, the mum-of-one was left fighting for her life, and has since been diagnosed with PTSD.

Now, almost three years on from Leo’s arrival, Louise has returned to hospital after Ryan previously detailed that she had been “really unwell” with a “major flare up of her ulcerative colitis issues”.

On his Instagram stories last night, Ryan chose to share an update on his wife-to-be’s health, alongside a candid photo of himself and his son having a cuddle.

“We just got back from visiting mummy in hospital. That was the first time Leo has seen her for 13 days,” the 33-year-old admitted, before going on to explain how the visit went.

“It was a difficult, emotional, confusing experience for him, but fortunately after a few minutes Leo was cuddling up in bed with mummy singing twinkle twinkle little star. The video I took is probably the most precious thing I now own,” he penned.

Ryan also included a brief update on the 33-year-old reality star’s health, noting: “Louise is recovering well. Thank you all again so much for the messages of support.”

On Sunday evening, Ryan previously took to his Instagram stories to confirm that Louise had been admitted to hospital.

"Louise has been in hospital for 12 days now. We don't know when she will be ready to come home yet. But thank you to everyone who has sent messages of love and support to our family. It does help,” he wrote at the time.

Alongside a photo of himself and Leo, he added: “We're missing mummy everyday."