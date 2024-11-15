Ryan Libbey reveals heartfelt homemade gift for son’s birthday

Ryan Libbey is celebrating his son turning three years old today.

Ryan and his fiancée Louise Thompson welcomed Leo into the world in 2021, but not without difficulty.

After Leo was born, he was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, while Louise, who suffered a traumatic labour, was left with many physical and mental health struggles, including having to wear a stoma bag and being diagnosed with PTSD.

Now, as Leo turns three years old, Ryan has revealed the heartfelt homemade gift he made for his little one.

On Instagram, the former Made in Chelsea star shared a video of himself drawing a sketch of a lion on a birthday card for his son.

Ryan captioned the sweet video, “(Timestamp) 09:44am – the exact time Leo arrived in this world, 3 years ago today. This is the first of many birthday posts for my boy this weekend, but this one feels kinda special.

“Here’s a little preview of the card I made him. Happy Birthday Leo – I love you HEAPS & HEAPS”.

Louise, who is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery, opened up about her son turning three in a statement to social media yesterday.

Thompson posted an adorable video of Leo in the bath with her as he made a pretend beard out of bubbles and sang Santa Claus is Coming to Town with his mum.

In the caption of the post, Louise penned, “I’ve never been more in love in my life. The way he says ‘Claus’. I must have watched this video 100000x over the past two weeks”.

“Tomorrow you turn 3. Wow. And I get to spend it with you. Double wow. I know what’s on the top of my gratitude list”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

Love Island’s Zara McDermott, who is in a relationship with Louise’s brother Sam Thomspon also shared a moving message for Leo.

On her Instagram Stories, she unveiled a cute snap of her cuddling the tot as she wrote, “happy birthday to our sweet boy, THREE today! You light up every room you walk into with the biggest grin and infectious love for everyone”.

“You remind us all to enjoy the little things in life, to be more present and enjoy the most simple moments. You constantly raid my biscuit jars and smother me in kisses and cuddles which I love more than anything. I love you Leo Bear”.