Ryan Libbey pens moving tribute to partner Louise amid book launch

Ryan Libbey has shared a heartfelt message to his partner Louise Thompson.

Louise has been celebrating the launch of her book Lucky, and to mark the special occasion, Ryan has penned a touching message to the former Made in Chelsea star on social media.

Admitting that he’s ‘so proud’ of Louise, Ryan praised the vulnerability and passion she poured into the book.

Libbey unveiled a photo of him and Louise kissing on the day of her book launch to his 243K Instagram followers.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, “LUCKY // by @louise.thompson. This is another proud moment for you Louise and I’m ‘LUCKY’ to be at your side as you embrace this next new chapter of your life. I really believe that you are about to help a lot of people, and not just through your words in this book”.

“You’re openness and willingness to show vulnerability has already touched so many. Coupled with your passion to help others and save families from the pain you’ve had to endure, I know you are destined for real impact and meaning”.

Ryan continued, “I am so proud of you and still totally perplexed as to how you managed to emerge this chaos with a book in hand which has now officially launched and people can finally read your truth”.

“I look forward to reading the book myself, I just hope you were nice about me”, he joked before candidly adding, “I think there is a section of the book which I had some input on and I remember breaking into tears writing it with you. Hopefully I can hold it together this time around”.

Libbey closed off by saying, “Love you loads. Ps Leo will grow up to be very very proud of his mummy”.

Ryan and Louise welcomed their son Leo into the world in November 2021. During his birth, Louise had to have an emergency C-section after suffering complications which left her fighting for her life.

Lucky goes into detail about Thompson's life, including her complicated labour, ill-health after becoming a mum and the mental health struggles she’s been enduring ever since.

Ryan recently reflected on the difficult time after Leo was born, admitting, “After Leo was born, there were complications for both Leo and Louise. As a result we stayed in hospital for a week”.

“I bounced between Louise in her side room and Leo over at the neo natal ward. I felt like I was floating though the corridors living someone else’s nightmare. But it was mine”.