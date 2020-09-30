Ryan Dorsey opens up about relationship with Naya’s sister

Actor Ryan Dorsey posted a lengthy video last night talking about how he’s been feeling since the death of his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, and he also addressed the rumours which claim he’s now in a relationship with Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera.

The single dad denied the claims that he and Nickayla were in a relationship, describing them as “nonsense”, and instead focused on how she’s been supporting him and his son, Josey, since Naya’s death this past July.

“And to have a young woman who is his blood and tití, who is willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child so when you put your child to bed, you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts,” the 37-year-old dad admitted.

“You don't have to be sad every day and night, wondering ‘when does it get better?’” Dorsey said. “At least you have someone there with you to talk to, or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

“I don't get good sleep. I'm sad every day," Dorsey went on to say. “I go to sleep sad. Every night, I'm staring at the ceiling and … I think to myself how lucky I am to still have my mom, to have her help out in my life still, and then I think about how Josey won't have that same opportunity in his future. It makes me beyond sad.”

Glee star, Naya tragically drowned this past July, while swimming with her 4-year-old son, Josey, in Lake Piru, California. It’s believed that Naya was able to save her son from drowning by boosting him back onto the boat, but was unfortunately unable to save herself.

Speaking of that tragic accident, Ryan said that his son witnessed “a nightmare right before his eyes,” before adding, “When you know that he's so smart and … he knows that even when they find her, that she's not coming home, it's sad.”

Confirming that Naya’s sister has moved in with him and his son, Dorsey explained, “Josey asks me if Titi (Nickayla) can live with us. Because she's now the closest thing he has to a mom. You're going to need all the help you can get as a single parent trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child.”

Naya’s sister, Nickayla Rivera opened up about the rumours that she and her sister’s ex-husband were now in a relationship. She shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story on Monday evening, saying, “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself.”

“I’m not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same,” the 25-year-old concluded.