Rupert Grint opens up about how becoming a dad has changed him

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomed the birth of his first child last year with fellow actress, Georgia Groome (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging), and has spoken out about how becoming a dad has changed his perspective.

The 32-year-old actor has been in a very private relationship with Georgia since 2011, with the pair welcoming the birth of their adorable baby girl last May, 2020.

However, as the pair have kept their relationship and personal lives away from the public eye as much as they could over the past 10 years, Rupert only shared the sweet news that he’s become a dad this past November by sharing an adorable snap of his precious little girl.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” the new dad wrote, joining Instagram for the first time and posting a gorgeous selfie of him cradling his new daughter. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

While speaking to comicbook.com about his challenging role on television series Servant, Rupert opened up about how becoming a dad has given him a whole new acting perspective, given that the first season of Servant focuses around the death of a child.

“I think it's probably the worst show to be a part of if you've just become a dad,” Rupert remarked jokingly, adding, “It really isn't a good advert for becoming a parent.”

Rupert goes on to explain that they had to shoot the second season in two parts due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the second part,” he said.

“It's very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way… It was something I never really had much of an idea of. It was that kind of love, it's a very different love and kind of getting into the head-space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back. So yeah, it's definitely helped in some ways,” the new dad explained.