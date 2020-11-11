Rupert Grint joins Instagram to show off his darling daughter

Rupert Grint finally joined Instagram on Tuesday evening, to share an adorable photo of his darling daughter, and introduce her to the world for the very first time.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am,” the Harry Potter alum wrote, addressing his already two million followers. “Grint on the Gram!” he added.

“Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,” the new dad concluded, revealing his daughter’s unusual yet gorgeous name.

In the photo which Rupert posted alongside this sweet message, he’s seen cuddling his little girl who appears to take after her dad — is that a strawberry-blonde tinge we detect on Wednesday’s little head? Either way there’s no denying that she’s absolutely adorable.

Former cast-mate Tom Felton lovingly commented, “Welcome Weasley, it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx.”

Rupert and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, whom you might remember from the 2008 hit film, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, have been notoriously private about their relationship since they started seeing each other nearly 10 years ago. Subsequently, they’ve kept their family-life away from the public-eye too.

It was reported that Georgia was expecting her first child back in April of this year, only weeks before she gave birth in May.

At the time, the couple put out a short and sweet announcement message, which read, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Now that we’ve finally been introduced to little Wednesday, we can’t wait to see what our Ron Weasley will put up on the ‘Gram next!