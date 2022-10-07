RuPaul’s Drag Race icon revealed as new Dancing On Ice contestant

For the first time ever, a drag queen will be taking part in Dancing On Ice!

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne was announced this morning as the sixth contestant for the new series of the ITV show.

Taking to Instagram earlier today to share the exciting news, The Vivienne expressed how delighted she is to be involved in the competition.

“I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!”, the 30-year-old Welsh drag queen wrote in her caption. “This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice.”

The Vivienne finished her caption by showcasing how proud she is to be the first drag queen to take part on Dancing On Ice. “To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour,” she penned. “I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Meanwhile, the show’s social media team have been teasing how The Vivienne will fare on the ice rink. “Will our Drag Queen Icon @thevivienne_ be crowned our Queen on The Ice?”, they pondered.

The Vivienne has received an outpouring of congratulations and support since her addition to the lineup was shared.

“YASSSSSSSSSS”, commented Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

“WOW I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!”, exclaimed model and reality TV figure Chloe Veitch.

“CONGRATS GAL”, wrote The Vivienne’s fellow Drag Race contestant, Cheryl Hole.

The lineup for this upcoming series of Dancing On Ice is already shaping up to be a great one, with the likes of Eastenders legend Patsy Palmer and recent Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu already confirmed as contestants.

The fifteenth series of the ice skating competition is expected to begin in January of next year.

We can’t wait to see how the rest of the new lineup unfolds!