Run out of bread? Supermarkets are opening at these times today

As it's Easter Monday and a public holiday (and the majority of the shops were closed yesterday), we know that more than a few might have to re-stock the essentials for today and the rest of the week ahead – you can only solidly eat chocolate for so many hours, after all.

If you were out last night, you may also need hangover provisions, and there's nothing quite as disappointing as walking to the shop for thise tortilla chips only to find that your trusty local is closed.

So, if you're wondering exactly how long the supermarkets stay open for today, we've put together a quick list of the opening times in one place.

Though shoppers should also take note that opening hours in some regions are localised, and that it is probably best to check your nearest store in case there are any differences/changes before you leave the house:

Aldi

Easter Monday, April 2 – 9am-9pm

Lidl

Easter Monday, April 2 – 9am-9pm

Dunnes Stores

The majority of stores are open from about 10am-7pm but again, this will vary slightly on a store to store basis so use this handy store locator to find your local Dunnes hours.

Tesco

Most stores are open from about 7am-11pm but you can use the online store finder here to check the exact hours for your local Tesco store.

Super Valu

Super Valu stores will also differ depending – so make sure to check your local store on this locator for opening hours today.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's 17 Irish stores' opening hours will vary over Easter Monday. See HERE for more details