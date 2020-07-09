Rumour has it: Chris Evans and Lily James are reportedly dating

Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in London this week.

The actors were photographed eating ice-cream and chilling out in a London park. The pair were all smiles as they enjoyed the sunshine and laughed together.

The supposed couple were also spotted leaving a London nightclub this week and returned to the same hotel together. However, they have yet to comment on their relationship status as of yet.

Downton Abbey and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star Lily James has always kept her relationships private. Speaking to The Telegraph about her ex-partner Matt Smith, she commented: “There is more interest because we are both in the industry, so you have to be more protective. It is a weird thing to say, but I feel really proud that there aren’t too many photographs of us online.

“We don’t really do many official things together, because it feels like that [the relationship] is just for us."

James had been dating The Crown actor Matt Smith since 2014, however the couple broke up due to their hectic schedules last Christmas. It is understood they rekindled their romance temporarily in the spring.

Captain America star Evans was previously in a relationship with comedian Jenny Slate.