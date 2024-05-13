Rumer Willis opens up about ‘wild child’ daughter Louetta

Rumer Willis has been reflecting on her first year as a mum.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress welcomed her first child into the world in April of last year with her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

While celebrating Mother’s Day in America, May 12, Rumer has opened up about how her life has changed since giving birth to her daughter Louetta.

Revealing that it is ‘a gift’ to be loved by her baby girl, Willis unveiled a touching video to her 1.1M Instagram followers, set to Natalie Cole’s This Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

The adorable video shows footage and photos of Rumer with Louetta and many of her beloved family members, including her daughter’s grandad, Bruce Willis, and grandmother, Demi Moore.

Other clips show Rumer from throughout her pregnancy with Louetta as her baby bump blossomed.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world. You are my everything. Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined”.

“Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known”.

The 35-year-old continued, “It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I’m not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you if complete taken with you and can’t believe how magic you are”.

“I know there can be moments that are challenging but somehow with you they never too hard. I’m never to tired hold you or kiss you or comfort you. You will always be my baby. And what a joy it’s been already to see you grow”.

Rumer went on to say, “Every day with you is so fun and wonderful. I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. you are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life”, before closing off with, “Louetta Isley you are a [star emoji]. Love you always, Mama”.