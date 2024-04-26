Rumer Willis details ‘challenging’ parts of motherhood so far

Rumer Willis has been opening up about her motherhood experience.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star welcomed her first child into the world in April of last year with her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

After celebrating her daughter Louetta turning one year old earlier this month, Rumer has been sharing an insight into being a mum, and admitted what has been ‘the most challenging’ parts for her so far.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old asked her 1.1M followers to send her questions about herself to answer, with many of them being related to motherhood.

One fan asked, “What do you find to be the most challenging about motherhood so far?”.

Rumer replied, “Everyone telling you what to do lol. I would say I’m a little tired but overall it has been a dream”.

“I also have the best baby who started sleeping through the night at 2 months and is generally just the happiest most joyful being I have ever known”.

Credit: Rumer Willis Instagram

Another of Willis’ fans asked, “Did you have an ‘easy’ pregnancy or what were your struggles?”.

While sharing a photo from when she was still expecting Louetta, Rumer explained, “I don’t know if I would say easy or not easy, because I think as the first time mom, there’s all these new sensations and new feelings and new things that you’re going through that can be challenging in different ways for different people”.

“but in terms of the challenges, I was very lucky and didn’t have really any morning sickness just a little bit of nausea, I didn’t have enough snacks during the day and the biggest challenge I would say really bad sciatica and a bit of insomnia”.

Rumer was also asked how many children she would ideally like to have. She responded by admitting, “5 or 6”.

When celebrating her daughter’s first birthday last week, Willis penned a heartwarming tribute to her.

She revealed, “This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know”.

“I can’t believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love”.