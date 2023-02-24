Rugby star Rob Kearney & wife expecting first child

Congratulations are in order for Rob Kearney and his wife Jess Redden as the pair have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Rob is known for his time playing with the Irish rugby union squad, while his wife Jess is a pharmacist and social media influencer.

Jess revealed the wonderful news by posting a collection of photos to her 83.8K Instagram followers.

In the pictures, Jess can be seen looking overjoyed as she cradles her baby bump. Another black and white snap shows her and Rob smiling together as he holds her blossoming bump.

Jess captioned the sweet post, “We’ve been praying for you”, followed by a dove and white heart emoji.

A host of familiar faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting news.

Former model Pippa O’Connor wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous, huge congratulations”.

“AMAZING”, said Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, while fashion blogger Bonnie Ryan penned, “Congratulations Jess ! You look beautiful x”.

Health and wellness speaker Georgie Crawford added, “Yay Jess!!!!! I’m so happy for you both”.

Rob and Jess first met back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot in December 2021 at Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare.

Kearney retired from rugby in 2021 and now works as a sports pundit for Virgin Media Television.

In a recent interview with RSVP, the 36-year-old spoke about his life since retiring, “I am happy. I always said you have to be patient with yourself, you're not going to transition very quickly out of that life”.

“All I ever wanted to do was play rugby then one day you're told you can't. So you have to be patient with yourself on that journey of finding new passions and new projects. But it's all good so far”.