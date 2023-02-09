RTÉ’s Bláthnaid Treacy reveals she is pregnant with first child

Congratulations are in order for Bláthnaid Treacy as she has revealed she is expecting her first child.

The RTÉ presenter shared the exciting news earlier today that she and her husband Charlie are set to be first-time parents together.

Posting gorgeous photos of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump on a balcony at sunset to Instagram, Bláithnaid revealed the couple are having a little girl.

The former Can’t Stop Dancing host also revealed the couple’s daughter is set to make her appearance into the world in the summer.

In the caption of her pregnancy announcement, Treacy penned, “We can't wait to meet you. Our little lady arrives this summer”.

“Feeling so lucky and grateful”, she sweetly added.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate Bláthnaid and Charlie on their wonderful news.

Presenter Laura Woods wrote, “Congrats to you both! & hope you’re feeling well Blathnaid”.

“Beautiful news Blathnaid. Huge congrats to you both”, said Ireland AM star Anna Daly, while social media star James Patrice penned, "Aaaah congratulations!".

Fashion content creator Ciara O’Doherty added, “Oh my gosh congratulations guys. So happy for you both”.

Bláthnaid and Charlie have been a couple for over a decade now. The jazz musician proposed to Bláthnaid back in 2018 while the pair were on holiday in Mexico.

They went on to tie the knot with a boho-style wedding in 2019 following a ceremony at a registry office days before.

Congratulations again to the pair on this exciting new chapter in their life!