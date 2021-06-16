RTÉ launch ‘Glow Up Ireland’ with Maura Higgins as the presenter

Listen up MUAs! RTÉ have just revealed that they are launching a brand new series, Glow Up Ireland, with Love Island star Maura Higgins stepping into the role as presenter.

RTÉ and Indiepics are delighted to announce the brand new Irish version of the international format has been commissioned for RTÉ2 and is currently seeking applications for talented makeup artists to take part.

Glow Up: Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star is a competitive reality entertainment series where ten of Ireland’s best amateur makeup artists (or MUAs if you like) are challenged in a range of assignments where they will show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination.

They will be tasked with creating amazing make-up transformations – all taking place in a dedicated studio space — Glow Up HQ. One of the ten will be crowned Ireland’s Next Make-Up Star and will win a fantastic opportunity to further their professional career.

Over the moon about this new venture, model and social media influencer Maura Higgins said, “I’m so excited to be the presenter of the first ever Glow Up Ireland. Having watched the last few series of the show in the UK this is such an amazing opportunity and the fact that this is my first presenting job and it's in Ireland is so overwhelming. It’s such a pinch me moment to be doing this back in my home country. I actually can’t believe it.”

Maura went on to say that she and the team are “expecting a very high standard of Irish talent to come forward,” as applications open for MUAs to apply to be on the show.

To be in with a chance of landing one of the top ten coveted spots on the show, make sure to get your applications in by the deadline this Sunday, June 20. Anyone interested in applying can email glowup@indiepics.ie for more information.