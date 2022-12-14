RTÉ announces who will be hosting its brand new dating show

If you’re on the hunt for a brand new dating show to sink your teeth into, then RTÉ has got the answer for you!

The broadcaster announced earlier today that its exciting new dating show, Love in the Country, will be airing next year.

And that’s not all! They have also confirmed that Ireland’s Fittest Family star Anna Geary will be taking on its presenting duties.

Credit: RTÉ

The 35-year-old camogie player will oversee seven single hopefuls, spread all across the country in rural areas. The concept around the show is based on helping everyone to find love, regardless of where they live and the difficulties that can come with staying connected in a rural place.

Love in the Country has been created on the basis of Farmer Wants a Wife, an international dating show which has matched hundreds of couples successfully all over the world.

Credit: RTÉ

Love in the Country will feature both men and women from all walks of life, looking for that special someone. However, it won’t be an easy process! All of the dating singletons have unwavering factors that tie them to their rural lives, which will only add complications to their quest to find love.

At the beginning of the series, each of the singletons will choose a few romantic hopefuls to have a speed date with.

From there, they will invite their top three dates to spend a weekend with them in their rural countryside, to see how they would fit together as a pair.

Speaking about her new gig, presenter Anna could not be more excited about the concept. “I’m a farmer’s daughter and grew up in rural Ireland. It’s a great wholesome lifestyle, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to meet someone,” she explained.

“I’m excited to get started on Love in the Country. I’ll be a confidante, sounding board and wing-woman of sorts for the love hopefuls, with some laughs along the way too,” she teased.

Love in the Country is set to air on RTÉ in the new year. We can’t wait!