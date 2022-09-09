SHEmazing!
RTÉ announces last-minute change to Late Late show lineup

by

RTÉ has announced a last-minute addition to the guest lineup for tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

This afternoon, it was revealed that President Michael D. Higgins will be joining Ryan Tubridy to discuss the recent passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The President will be discussing the relationship that the late Queen had with Ireland, and the legacy that she leaves behind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He will also reminisce about her monumental state visit to Ireland in 2011, and his own return visit to the UK. 

Host Ryan Tubridy announced the change on his Instagram stories, alongside a photo of himself with the President. “In a last minute but welcome change to our guest list tonight, I’ll be welcoming President Higgins to the show to discuss an extraordinary week.”

In order to make room for the President’s interview, the stars of RTÉ’s Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals will be interviewed at a later date.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As well as President Higgins, Ryan will also be joined by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts to discuss their new film, Ticket To Paradise.

Actor and writer Amy Huberman will be on the sofa to promote her first children’s book, The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain. Singer Megan O’Neill will also make an appearance to perform her latest single, Lay Your Head Down.

You can catch this week’s installment of The Late Late Show tonight, Friday, September 9, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.

