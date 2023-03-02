RTÉ announces a great mix of guests for Friday’s Late Late Show

It’s almost Friday and we can already hear the weekend calling our names. After a busy week of work and the beginning of a new month, we can’t wait to relax tomorrow evening with some nice grub and great TV entertainment.

A great way to kick off our Friday evening is by tuning into the Late Late Show to keep up to date with the latest goings-on in the world.

RTÉ have just announced a stellar line-up of celebrities joining Ryan Tubridy this week and they’re sure to kick off our weekend with laughter and all the latest gossip.

Irish women’s soccer team member Amber Barrett, known for scoring during the Scottish game last October and helping the team get the chance to play in this year’s World Cup, will be on the show to explain why that goal and her community in Donegal will be forever intertwined. She will also be chatting about how she feels ahead of the national team's historic debut at the World Cup this summer.

The Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith will talk to Ryan about her incredibly successful career as a restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and TV star. She’ll also discuss her recent documentary which explored the subject of assisted dying and what it’s like to go on tour with a new live stage show about her life.

Trisha Lewis, also known as Trisha’s Transformation, will be joining Ryan on the couch to reveal how she overcame her secret gambling addiction, faced down loan sharks, and cleared the tens of thousands of euro of debt she had built up.

Comedian Emma Doran will be making her Late Late Show debut to talk about a life-changing decision she made in lockdown, why she will never forget Courtown, and what her beef with the Young Scientists is.

Straight from the stage of the annual Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) Awards Ceremony, PPAI president David Branigan will present some of the award-winning press photos of 2022. The Press Photographer of the Year will also join Ryan and David directly from the award ceremony tomorrow night.

Plus, there will be great, live, Irish music from Pillow Queens who will perform Hearts and Minds, as well as country star Nathan Carter who will sing The Morning After.

All this and much more on the Late Late Show on RTÉ One, Friday, March 3 at 9.35 pm