RTÉ accidentally revealed that their green screen is just an Apple TV

RTÉ News had a slight mishap last night during a live news broadcast.

Brian O'Donovan appeared in front of a flickering background while talking about the Golden Globes.

While discussing Oprah's now famous speech, the background 'green screen' cut out, to reveal someone's Apple TV account.

Recommended shows to watch included The Crisis America Made and Dunkirk.

Luckily, Brain was unperturbed by the technical difficulties, and continued with his segment like a champ.

Check it out for yourself below: