RTÉ 2FM’s Laura Fox reveals engagement to boyfriend Brian

Laura Fox is set to walk down the aisle!

Congratulations are in order for Laura Fox and her partner Brian Moran as they have announced their engagement.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter shared the exciting news on social media alongside a glimpse at her stunning engagement ring.

Laura shared snaps of her and her fiancé smiling from ear-to-ear to her 44.4K Instagram followers.

The sweet pictures show a beautiful rock on Laura’s ring finger as she and Brian look delighted by their happy news.

In the caption of the post, Fox wrote, “It was always forever B Balls, but now, it’s forever with a ring. I love you so much I could burst!”.

Many famous faces and pals flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

The Six O'Clock Show host Katja Mia penned, “She’s a FIANCÉ!!!! so happy for u and b balls gorgeous girl!!!”.

“YES YES YES Congratulations, you guys”, wrote Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian.

Model and social media star Rosanna Davison said, “AAAAHHHHH!!! Massive congratulations!!”.

Earlier this month, Laura and Brian celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship as they marked their ninth official anniversary together.

Sharing a sweet tribute online for her husband-to-be, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant wrote, “9 official years of you and me B Balls”.

“9 and a half years because I made you work for 6 months while I was sworn off relationships and tg you are the most persistent person I know”.

The radio presenter went on to admit, “love you so much, love that we just agreed that Thursday raceweek is our anniversary for life”.

Congratulations again to the pair on the wonderful news of their engagement!