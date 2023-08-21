RTÉ 2FM’s Carl Mullan & wife Aisling announce birth of baby no.2

Carl Mullan is now a dad-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Carl Mullan and his wife Aisling as they have welcomed their second child into the world together.

The couple, who are already proud parents to two-year-old Daibhí, took to social media to announce the birth of their baby girl and reveal her adorable name.

Sharing a heartwarming video to his 326K Instagram followers set to Ed Sheeran’s song Celestial, Carl revealed they have named their daughter Éala.

The touching footage shows the RTÉ 2FM star arrive at the hospital with an empty car seat before heading to the maternity ward where baby Éala was fast asleep in her crib.

The 33-year-old captioned the post, “Welcome to the world Éala Mullan. Our beautiful little girl arrived last week and she and her Mam are doing great. We’ve spent the last few days just soaking up every second of having her here”.

“To Éala and Daibhí’s superhero Mam – Our amazing @akiloo89 – as usual I know you’ll cringe reading this cos you don’t want the attention but you are incredible”.

“We are SO SO lucky to have you. Thank you for bringing our beautiful son and now our beautiful daughter into the world. We love you so much”.

He continued, “And finally, I said this when Daibhí was born but I want to scream it from the rooftops again…there will never ever be adequate words to describe the staff in Holles Street Hospital. Just angels on earth”.

“To all of you, thank you for bringing our daughter safely into the world. Not sure if they’ll ever see this, but to Lynn, Rebecca and Emma in particular we’ll never forget you guys”.

The former Dancing with the Stars winner lovingly closed off by adding, “Éala if you come across this post in years to come and cringe at me, I’m sorry for being such an embarrassing Dad but you’ll get used to it”.

Aisling also posted an adorable black and white image of Éala to her Instagram and penned, “We have a daughter. Éala Mullan arrived bounding in a little early like her big brother on 16/08. The best surprise!! Another Girlie Wirlie in the house!”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their new bundle of joy.

Former Love Island star Greg O’Shea wrote, “Beautiful. So happy for you two awesome people. You deserve all the happiness in the world”.

“Guys. Congratulations. What a beautiful little dolly xx”, said news presenter Zara King. Blogger Sinéad de Butléir added, “Ahhhh huge congratulations I absolutely ADORE her name”.