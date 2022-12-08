RTÉ 2FM’s Carl Mullan joins Dancing With The Stars line-up

The ninth celebrity to join the line-up of Dancing With The Stars series six has been revealed as none other than the hilarious Carl Mullan from RTÉ 2FM.

Carl is best known for hosting RTÉ 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan, as well as for his funny Instagram and TikTok videos, where he regularly goes viral with his humorous takes on everything from Ryanair to the Irish weather.

Speaking earlier today to confirm the brilliant news, Carl explained, “The only thing doing somersaults right now is my stomach – I’m a combination of a bag of nerves but also absolutely buzzing!”.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to get going. It’s completely outside my comfort zone, I’ve never done any form of dancing before, but I’m determined to get my head down and do everything possible to make sure my partner and I get all the way to the final!”.

Speaking on Instagram, Mullan also said, “BUZZING to be part of the Dancing With The Stars Class of 2023. This is pretty much as far out of my comfort zone as I ever have, or probably ever will be, but I’m so up for this and will give it EVERYTHING”.

“And before you ask…no I haven’t a clue how to dance but that won’t stop me trying and giving every second of this socks”.

Carl came to audiences’ attention as the ‘crash test dummy’ on The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene.

He was a Rose of Tralee escort in 2016 and has also presented a number of television series such as Go Outside and Play for RTÉ Player and Takeaway Titans on RTÉ2.

Carl welcomed his first child, Daibhí, into the world in 2021 and went on to marry his long-term partner Aisling in 2022.

The presenter will battle it out for the glitterball trophy against Panti Bliss, Shane Bryne, Suzanna Jackson, Paul Brogan, Dr. Marie Cassidy, Stephanie Roche, Damian McGinty and Brooke Scullion.

