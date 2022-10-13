Royal palace featured in Netflix’s The Empress listed on AirBnB

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s new German hit The Empress, then we have some exciting news for you!

Next month, AirBnB will be listing the regal Weissenstein Palace as available to rent for just two individual stays in 2023.

Fans of the show will recognise the location as the royal home of Empress Sisi of Austria and Hungary.

The Empress follows Empress Sisi’s story in a six-part period drama, showcasing her rule in the 19th century empire. The series was watched for over 47 million hours in its first week, making it Netflix’s most-watched German-language series ever.

Now, fans will be able to immerse themselves in 19th century royalty, if they choose to book a stay at the 18th century Baroque Palace in Pommersfelden, Bavaria.

Weissenstein Palace has been occupied by the same family since its inception in the 18th century. The palace’s host, Countess Benedicta von Schönborn-Wiesentheid, will welcome her guests to the palace and escort them through the beautiful entrance to their suite, which is fit for a royal. To the delight of fans of The Empress, the suite has recently been given a makeover in the interior style Sisi would have preferred herself.

As part of their stay, guests can look forward to a tour of the house, and the chance to see exclusive parts of the buildings that are usually closed off to the public – including the stunning ‘Shell Room’, where guests will be treated to a Sisi-inspired dinner and breakfast.

The Empress fanatics will be able to book a stay when the availability opens on the AirBnB website on Wednesday, November 2, at 5pm. However, if you want to take advantage of the opportunity, then you will need to be fast as there are only two bookings available.

The palace will be available on June 19 and on June 20, 2023, and for a maximum of two guests per stay. Booking prices will begin from £163, making it relatively affordable for us non-royals!