Royal baby on the way! Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child

It seems there’s another royal baby on the way, as Mike Tindall announces that he and his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter, are expecting their third child together.

Former rugby star, Mike revealed the exciting news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way,” he announced casually.

Zara and Mike already share two daughters, six-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena, making this new baby Queen Elizabeth’s tenth great-grandchild, following the birth of Princess Eugenie’s first child who is due to arrive early next year.

Resigned to the fact that he’s living in a house full of girls, Mike let it slip that he’s really hoping for a boy this time around. “I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy,” he said.

Following the announcement of this wonderful news, a spokesperson for Zara said the couple are “very happy.”

Zara and Mike have been open and honest about the heartbreak they’ve experienced due to two devastating miscarriages. The first one occurred in December 2016, just one month after announcing they were expecting. The second miscarriage occurred in 2018, before Zara fell pregnant with their daughter Lena.

At the time, Zara said it had been a horrible, helpless experience, but now that they were on the other side of it, “hopefully it makes you a stronger family.” It's also understood to be the reason why the couple are cautious about celebrating a pregnancy too early

Congratulations Zara and Mike — we’re so looking forward to meeting your new little bundle of joy!