Rowntree’s launch Dessert Pastilles and they look delicious

Nestlé has announced an exciting addition to its Rowntree’s Fruit Pastilles range – and it’s one that is designed to get your taste buds tingling. The new Dessert Pastilles come in four delicious flavours – mango sorbet, blueberry pie, cherry bakewell and apple crumble.

Like the rest of the Fruit Pastilles range, Dessert Pastilles are vegan-friendly. Nestlé introduced the new recipe last year after trialling more than 30 different formulations in order to remove the gelatine while retaining the sweets’ iconic chew.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “There has been an incredible response to our slightly softer, vegan-friendly Fruit Pastilles and we’re delighted consumers agree that the chew remains as fabulously fruity as ever. Now we are introducing an innovative twist on our classic pastilles, with four on-trend flavours that evoke the taste of some of the nation’s best loved desserts.

“Our technicians had a lot of fun creating Dessert Pastilles, and we think they have done an amazing job. We hope consumers love them as much as we do!”

The Fruit Pastilles range is part of Nestlé’s expanding portfolio of vegan products, which includes Jelly Tots, Carnation vegan condensed milk and Nescafé Gold dairy alternative lattes. Dessert Pastilles will be available across Ireland from the beginning of February. They will be stocked in most major retailers and convenience stores.