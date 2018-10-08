Round up: The scariest True Crime YouTubers on the internet right now

The internet is a weird and wonderful place, and from fan fiction about your favourite boy band to flat earth conspiracy theories, everyone can find a little slice of strange internet culture to call home.

YouTube plays host to some of the most popular content on the world wide web, and among the Gucci bag unboxings and clickbait storytime videos, there are niche communities of viewers following creators who talk about true crimes that shook society.

The creators ensure that their videos are educational, not exploitative of the victims and their families, and tell the stories of real horror that men, women and families have faced throughout history. Here's a roundup of the crime documenters we're following this Halloween:

Kendall Rae

Kendall Rae is one of the OG True Crime Youtubers. She has discussed many cases of strange disappearances, and has covered solved mysteries and conspiracy theories. She also discusses crimes like hazing and stalking.

Most notably, Kendall has a series called Where Is? which focuses on missing people.

Through this series, Kendall promotes a line of merchandise, and 100% of the profits from the sale of the merchandise goes to Thorn – a project set up by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher which focuses on creating new and innovative technology to combat the world of child sex trafficking.

Eleanor Neale

Eleanor started out online as a beauty blogger, creating stunning makeup looks on her channel.

The 19-year-old then branched into making true crime videos, compiling all of the informations he could source on a criminal case, and brining it into the public eye via her channel, which boasts 271,000 followers.

She specialises in solved cases, bringing the viewer full circle through a murder case and out the other side. She also runs a humour channel at Eleanor Neale 2.

Caitlin Rose

Caitlin is a psychology student based in the UK, and while she does explore true crime on her channel, a stand out element of her content is her series on unethical psychological experiments which have been conducted throughout history.

Cailtlin has covered Milgram's Obedience Study, The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment and The Minnesota Starving Experiment so far, along with notorious murder cases of serial killers like H.H.Holmes and the Oakland County child killer.

If you need a little lift after all the horror, Caitlin also makes vlogs about university, college advice videos and fashion content.

Mile Higher Podcast

The Mile Higher Podcast hosted by husband and wife duo Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae, whose name you may recognise from earlier.

The videos are shot podcast style, with Kendall and Josh discussing topics into microphones.

The couple mostly focus on scary conspiracy theories like the legitimacy of the moon landing and the death of Princess Diana, but they also talk in depth about mysterious deaths and famous missing cases.

Georgia Marie

Georgia is a UK-based lifestyle influencer, but midweek she moonlights as a true crime connoisseur.

Georgia creates a series called Midweek Mysteries,, in which she talk about everything from famous bizarre deaths to historic cases.

She focuses mostly on unsolved mysteries, and presents viewers with the theories about what happened to the victims in each instance.

Danelle Hallan

Danelle specialises in raising awareness for missing people through her YouTube videos.

She runs a specific Missing Persons series which talks viewers through the last few days of a person missing under mysterious circumstances, and gives her followers the right contact information so if they know anything about the victim, they can get in touch with authorities.

Danelle has also created a Jane and John Doe series, in which she describes Jane and John Doe cases to her viewers, hoping someone will recognise these poor deceased individuals so that they can be named and reunited with their families.