The best Christmas Drinks Gifts this year – that’s us sorted!

From coffee addicts to gin lovers, this is your ultimate guide for Christmas drinks gifts! You’ll be welcomed with open arms with these hampers, special edition whiskeys and gorgeous decorative drinks.

The last word in glamour – and value! – these are our picks for gifts this festive season!

Mó Chara Irish Pink Grapefruit Gin by Aldi (RRP €19.66)

Mó Chara Irish Pink Grapefruit Gin has a creamy, full-bodied texture and soft fruity finish, which will be on sale from 13th December.

That Boutique-y Gin Company ‘Yuletide Gin’ (RRP €39.95)

What they’ve done here is distilled Christmas. This jolly tipple is made using a host of traditionally festive botanicals, as well as ingredients that are traditionally festive though not traditionally botanicals. Here's the list – Juniper, Cassia, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Raisins, Medjool Dates, Cloves, Allspice, Clementine, Cardamom, Ginger, Whole Pomanders (oranges studded with cloves), Christmas Tree Needles (Balsam & Douglas Fir), Christmas Cake, Charred oak, Chestnuts, Christmas puddings, A big pile of chocolate truffles, Lebkuchen (German Christmas cookies), Mince pies, Panettone, A whole gingerbread house, Frankincense and Myrrh – we then popped some edible gold flakes into the mix to give a snow-globe quality. Basically, everything that you love about Christmas has been crammed into our Yuletide Gin (apart from Castle Greyskull – despite being the must-have Christmas toy of everyone's childhood, its distillate isn't particularly tasty). Click here

Hortus Plum and Cinnamon Gin by Lidl (RRP €14.99)

If you're not a massive fan of mulled wine, you're going to fall head over heels for this new gin flavour from Lidl instead – Spiced Plum! Lidl has launched a brand new gin liqueur to its Hortus gin range – Hortus Plum & Cinnamon Gin Liqueur. And it sounds seriously tasty. Infused with the flavour of rich plums, ginger, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon, it sounds like the perfect tipple for cosy festive drinks. While the liqueur can be served cold, Lidl recommends it best warm, making it the perfect gin version of a hot toddy.

Ron Rumbero Gift Pack by Lidl (€9.99)

If you enjoy a little rum, then this set might just well be for you. It includes 4 x 40ml servings under the Ron Rumbero label which has Cuban rum at its heart.

Lyre’s Coffee Originale (RRP €25.99)

This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a rich and vinous coffee liqueur with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre's spirits don't just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. Enjoy on the rocks, or with your favourite premium mixer, or an Espresso Martini anyone?

Tesco Finest ‘Gingerbread Latte Flavoured Irish Cream Liqueur’ (RRP €12.00)

A rich indulgent creamy liqueur with sweet malty biscuit notes and warming ginger, enhanced with a subtle coffee bitterness. Serve neat over ice or add to hot chocolate or coffee, this is the perfect December treat. Warm, festive and delicious. Click here

Roe & Co Single Malt (RRP €74)

Roe & Co has released a premium Single Malt Irish Whiskey just in time for Christmas gifting – the Roe & Co Cask Strength 2020 Edition, a thirteen-year-old Single Malt, has spent the entirety of its life in Port Casks. The quality and intense flavour attributed by the casks is immediately apparent on the palate through its velvety texture, molasses, honey-roast barley, hints of fresh ground coffee and cherry ripe chocolate bars.

Winelab.ie

Whether it’s a single bottle of top shelf bubbles for your boss from €30 or a specifically curated box of everyday hero wines with nibbles and a card for a loved one for less than €55, Winelab.ie is the ideal online destination to easily find something for everyone and take the hassle out of Christmas shopping. Click here

St. Mel’s Independent Brewing Co. Gifts (RRP Various)

St. Mel’s Independent Brewing Co. is ready to raise a toast with Irish beer enthusiasts this Christmas with their latest offering made from bread. Yes, that’s right – bread!

St. Mel’s have gone against the grain and pushed the boundaries of beer production using surplus bread to make beer and help reduce food waste at the same time. The result? A new beer with the same great taste that beer lovers are sure to enjoy, with sustainability at its core. This Christmas, you can support local with St. Mel’s special Christmas “Miracle” box a 25-bottle mixed case of beer including the limited edition ‘Bread’ beer for €75 (includes free delivery across Ireland), a tailored subscription package or an individual mini keg starting at €29.95. Customers can purchase online at www.stmelsbrewing.com or shop the collection in O’Brien’s stores nationwide.

Dingle Distillery ‘Fourth Single Pot Still Release’ Whiskey (RRP €95.00)

Dingle Distillery is proud to launch its highly anticipated Fourth Single Pot Still Release this week. Some 8,000 bottles of the liquid have been produced from 25 casks, of which half will be sold domestically and half will be exported to international markets including the US, UK, Germany, and France. A further 500 bottles of Pot Still Cask Strength are also being released, a first for Dingle Distillery. The new whiskey (46.5% ABV) is available to purchase now at DingleDistillery.com, IrishMalts.com, Celtic Whiskey Shop and across independent off-licenses nationwide. Dingle uses non-chill filtration to produce its whiskey and adds no colouring. Click here

Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Gin, 70cl (RRP €43.00)

A smooth, yet complex blend of the freshness of organic lemon zest, the peppery notes in grains of paradise and a refreshing and invigorating hint of sea air from rock samphire. A father and son partnership source the botanicals by visiting families and farmers around the world, selecting the highest quality and ethically traded ingredients. A gorgeous AND delicious gift! Click here

The Expert Cocktail Fusion Kit by Drink Botanicals Ireland (RRP €58.00)

This cocktail kit is designed for cocktail lovers who enjoy making unique cocktail combinations. It includes all the professional cocktail making utensils you need and a selection of premium botanicals, allowing you to make a true cocktail masterpiece. Included in the kit: a selection of 4 jars of botanicals including: Rose buds, Grapefruit Peel, Blood Orange Quarters & Hibiscus Flower, 3 piece stainless steel cobbler cocktail shaker, stainless steel jigger, stainless steel strainer, stainless steel cocktail mixing spoon, 2 x stainless steel straws, spirits bottle pourer and recipe booklet. Click here

Stillgarden Distillery Christmas Box (RRP €65.00)

The festive season wouldn’t be complete without your Mam’s Christmas cake, right? Stillgarden Distillery agrees and so have created a Xmas Box which contains a seasonal Xmas Cake Gin! Brimming with festive spices of cinnamon, ginger and star anise, this inventive nip still manages to capture the fresh and zesty flavours of Stillgarden’s delicious botanicals of juniper and mixed peel. The gift box also contains two tall glasses, two reusable copper straws and a pair of passes for Stillgarden’s popular community Garden Tour. stillgardendistillery.com Click here

Dingle Gin ‘Christmas Bauble (RRP €18.00)

Dingle Gin has created the perfect keepsake decoration and gift idea for gin lovers this Christmas. Dingle Gin has launched a limited-edition Dingle Gin Bauble, containing the perfect measure of your favourite gin to enjoy. Festive, fun and a great stocking filler, this pretty trinket will bring a smile to any Dingle Gin fan’s face. Click here

Graham's Mini Port Tasting Set (RRP €18.00)

A collection of three exceptional ports with an elegant, stemmed glass for tasting, presented in a wooden keepsake box. Includes 5cl each of Graham's Late Bottled Vintage Port, Graham's Six Grapes Reserve Port and Graham's Aged 10 Years Tawny Port. A compact and beautiful Christmas gift for any household.

Púca Irish Whiskey by Aldi (RRP €24.58)

This is a real Christmas Showstopper! Premium Irish whiskey aged in freshly-emptied Irish Stout and Rum Casks to give a unique flavour profile. Not coloured. Not chill-filtered. Whiskey as nature intended. Presented in an attractive gift box to make this an amazing gifting solution. Another fantastic product from award-winning Blackwater Distillery.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey (RRP €60)

Redbreast Irish Whiskey has launched a limited-edition copper whiskey casing that neatly transforms into a beautiful bird feeder. Following the launch of a partnership with BirdLife International earlier this year, €15 for every limited-edition Redbreast 12-Year-Old purchased will be donated to support Redbreast’s and BirdLife International’s joint mission to keep common birds common. Available from the Redbreast website for €60 (£50), the intricately designed shell sits around a bottle of Redbreast 12-Year-Old, the world’s bestselling and most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey. Once removed from the bottle, the casing can be filled with bird feed and hung in the garden to keep our feathery friends fed as the weather gets colder, protecting common species from becoming endangered. The bird feeder enables whiskey fans to sit back and enjoy a warming drink in the comfort of their own home while watching nature fly by. Click here

Five Farms Irish Cream Gift Pack by Supervalu (RRP €34.38)

Five Farms was developed out of co-founder Johnny Harte’s desire to create something different within the Irish cream category. This Irish cream liquor is made using the richest dairy cream and sourced from the happiest cows who produce the highest quality milk that is smooth, sweet and luxurious. This is a true farm-to-table product, fully traceable and crafted from single batches of fresh cream that are blended with premium 10-year-old Irish Whiskey (giving an intense whiskey flavour and added warmth) and bottled within 48 hours of collection.

M&S Clementine and Rhubarb Light Globe Gin Liqueurs, 70cl (RRP €26.50)

Last year’s must-have Christmas gift is back! A clementine flavoured gin liqueur with edible 23 carat gold leaves, this magical bottle includes an LED light in its base, that once switched on, illuminates the bottle’s woodland scene and flickering edible gold leaf.

Gorgeously decorated and an amazing taste, this beautiful gift will be welcome into any home.

Brewbarrel – Home Brewing Kit – Lager, IPA or Cider (RRP €39.95)

Brewbarrel is the fastest and easiest way to brew your own beer at home. It is an exceptional gift for every occasion. It contains an 8.8 pints (5 litre) keg and all necessary ingredients to brew your own beer in it. Due to an innovative brewing process, specifically developed for home brewing, you can tap your beer after just one week. Choose from Lager, India Pale Ale (IPA) or Cider.

It's the perfect gift for beer connoisseurs as everything is included. You won't need equipment, bottles or even prior knowledge of home- brewing to enjoy the Brewbarrel Home Brewing Experience! Preparation only takes ten minutes, no cleaning or fuss needed. Enjoy your home-brewed beer fresh from the integrated tap after just one week. Click here

O’Brien’s ‘Monte Real Twin Web Gift’ (Spain) (RRP €23.97)

A delicious match of two of Spain's most delicious grape varieties; a supple juicy red Rioja Tempranillo and the trendy Galician Albariño with ripe pear and citrus fruits. This gift contains 1 bottle of Monte Real Tempranillo and 1 bottle of Veiga Naum Albariño, presented in a branded wooden gift box. Click here

Jameson ‘The Master Cocktail Shaker Gift’ (RRP €115.00)

Jameson Black Barrel is a bartender’s favourite. This bundle includes Personalised Jameson Black Barrel: A triple distilled blend of ‘small batch’ grain and traditional Irish pot still whiskeys, Jameson Black Barrel reveals untold richness and complexity. Every barrel contains secrets; the trick is coaxing them out. Next time you have friends around, you can mix cocktails like a master with your own professional green and cream canvas rollout Jameson cocktail kit which includes stainless steel shaking tins, strainer, spoon, jigger and wooden muddler. Jameson Wild Seaweed Bitters: Jameson Wild Seaweed Bitters is the newest addition to the Jameson Bitters family, created in collaboration with second generation seaweed farmers from along the Wild Atlantic Way. Click here

