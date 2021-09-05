SHEmazing!
Rose gold wedding theme: 12 FAB ideas from decorations to dresses

We've been doing some serious wedding research at the moment, for no reason other than just loving the pictures. 

With that in mind, we have decided to start exploring wedding themes – our first one being rose gold weddings. 

Is there a prettier colour than rose gold? No, there is not, and we reckon it makes the best theme ever. 

Have a look at our findings, you'll be glad you did! 

1. The invitations

Rose Gold Foil Wedding Invitations, Digital and Foil Printing, Blush and Rose Gold, Jupiter and Juno

 

CHELSEA Suite Fancy Romantic Package, rose quartz, serenity, marble, gold foil wedding invitation

2. The dress

Flirty and feminine, this pink wedding dress with rose gold beading is a dream come true for the modern princess bride! The bodice of this Tulle gown features soft, scroll beadwork that extends through the straps on to the scoop back, giving the illusion the straps are floating. Pearl beads are scattered throughout, adding to the feminine style. A full, tiered ball gown skirt gives this wedding dress a glamorous feeling, while a full train completes the look. The back of this gown zips up be...

 

Beautiful lace wedding dress simple and elegant don't know the source but I want one

3. The shoes

Featured photo: Kallima Photography via Intimate Weddings

 

rose gold wedding shoes / http://www.himisspuff.com/rose-gold-metallic-wedding-color-ideas/2/

4. The ring

Morganite Engagement ring,14k Rose gold,8mm Cushion cut Pink Morganite,Promise,Bridal Ring,Diamond Wedding Band,Diamond Accent,Claw Prongs by milegem on Etsy https://www.etsy.com/listing/472056119/morganite-engagement-ring14k-rose

 

Rose gold solitaire engagement ring with Art Deco wedding band <3

5. The cake

A simple, chic, white cake from La Petite Patisserie was giving a modern make-over, brushed with rugged, copper strokes and adorned with copper sprayed eucalyptus. The spherical topper? We LOVE it! http://www.confettidaydreams.com/copper-metallic-and-blush-wedding-ideas/

 

Featured Photographer: Eli Turner Studios; cherry blossom wedding cake idea

6. The table settings

centerpieces of roses, orchids, ranunculuses, and branches.Brides: Ebba & Euler in Chicago, IL :

 

Platinum and Blush Old Hollywood Wedding in Atlanta - Munaluchi Bridal Magazine #receptiondecor #floralweddingdecor

7. The decorations

The perfect statement piece for your next celebration. These 40 rose gold mylar balloon is easily strung and hung for your next party! (Looks great

 

Pick up some sparkly rose gold fabric and wrap it around the bride and groom’s chairs to set them apart from the rest. | Rose Gold Chair Sashes | 8 Decor Ideas for a Rose Gold Wedding | My Wedding Favors

8. The bridesmaids

Rose gold sparkle bridesmaid dresses. Image: Instagram/weddingofdreams #wedding #bridesmaid

 

Look Fabulous For Your Besties Big Day With Help From Revelry

9. The hair

We're going full-on contemporary today with a cool, crisp and chic copper palette.

 

Beautiful rose gold hair vine with little twigs of Swarovski vintage gold and clear crystals, glass crystals, freshwater pearls and little

10. The makeup

Charming Rose Gold Makeup Looks from Day to Night ★ See more: http://glaminati.com/charming-rose-gold-makeup-looks/

 

Rose gold eyeshadow glowing sexy bridal makeup created by artist Corine Potter…

11. The flowers

Rose gold wedding bouquet All preserved real flowers to last for years. Cotton candy pink hydrangea, blush white roses, pink and cream garden roses, angel leaves, rose gold gems, gold babies breath, and touch of soft gray lambs ear.

 

Blush Pink and white wedding bouquet bridal bouquet, could do as a bridesmaid bouquet if all cream flowers

12. The groom

Blush Pink Tie and Boutonniere, how to incorporate pink in grooms outfit, perfect amount of pink

 

A rustic metallic copper paper / rose gold flower buttonhole with wheat and brown paper leaves. Perfect for a rustic wedding with a modern

