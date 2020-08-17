Rosanna Davison shows off baby bump in beautiful bikini snap

Rosanna Davison has shared a stunning photo of her growing baby bump. The soon-to-be mum-of-three is set to welcome identical twin boys into the world this autumn and we couldn't be more excited for her.

The nutritionist said she has never been prouder of her body, "To go from thinking I’d never be able to carry my own baby, to watching my body change and expand almost daily as it grows and nourishes two little humans, has given me a whole new appreciation for it."

She gushed, "I’ve never felt such strength, pride and confidence in my body."

The mum welcomed her beautiful daughter Sophia through surrogacy last year after doctors told her the chances of her carrying her own baby were slim.

"As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate. I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify," she explained.

"For this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us," she said of her pregnancy.

"My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries. However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.

"So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!" she added.