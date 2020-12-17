Rosanna Davison shares relatable selfie of life with newborn twins

Former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison has become a mum-of-three in less than a year, after welcoming the birth of her twin boys last month.

While her life might seem picture perfect from the outside due to all of the glossy, flawless photos she posts on Instagram, Rosanna wanted people to see the reality of what her life is really like, while looking after newborn twins, a one-year-old toddler and a husband.

After sharing a gorgeous selfie of herself looking stunning while holding one of her little boys, Rosanna confessed that she had to get glammed up for a work thing, and that it was certainly not a true representation of new twin motherhood.

For full transparency, the new mum then shared another hilarious selfie of herself splayed out on the couch, wearing a tracksuit, hair askew and her two little boys on top of her.

She labelled the parts of the photo which represent her current situation, including her “balanced meal of veggie sausages, tracksuit bottoms, and baby vom” covered clothes, not forgetting her mental state, which is, “fe**in knackered, but happy.”

Other mums rushed to the comment section, to commend Rosanna for sharing the reality of new motherhood. “Amen! It’s hard taking care of twins and a one year old in the mix, I’m pretty sure I survived on black coffee and chocolate for the first year but would not change a thing,” one follower wrote.

“I love this so much!! Your face says it all. Pure love… this is the best pic,” another commented, and we couldn’t agree more.

Thanks Rosanna, for keeping it real!