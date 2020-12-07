Rosanna Davison shares five things she’s learnt from having 3-under-1

Former model, Rosanna Davison has had quite the year. After suffering from 14 miscarriages, Rosanna finally welcomed the birth of her first baby, little Sophia, who arrived via gestational surrogate November 2019.

The Miss World winner shocked us all, including herself, when she then announced last summer that she became naturally pregnant with identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, who arrived just a few days before their big sister’s first birthday, making Rosanna the proud mum of three-under-one — no easy feat!

However, the 36-year-old has been taking it all in her stride, delighted to finally have her dream family all together at last, and has even shared five things which she’s learnt in these early days of motherhood.

“Just for fun, here are five things we’ve learnt so far from going from having none to one to three babies in the space of less than a year…,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable snap of herself snuggling one of her baby boys.

“1. As parents, we’re a whole lot more relaxed this time around. When Sophia arrived, we barely knew how to change a nappy. Now, we pretty much do it in the dark multiple times a night,” she lovingly recalls.

“2. Routine is [key] if you ever want to have the time to actually finish a hot cup of coffee and get that precious caffeine into your bloodstream.”

Thought number three includes lots of nappy talk. “We still discuss who had a nappy explosion and when, but we chat about other stuff too. Like which baby did a projectile wee on us and when,” she jokes.

“4. We reminisce much more about those heady days when we used to leave the house together on dinner dates and wonder when it might happen again. Could be 2 years, could be 10 years. Who knows.”

Lastly, Rosanna reminisces on those early days with baby Sophia. “As newborn Sophia also taught us, you can live on 4 hours sleep a night and somehow not die.”

Sage advice and words of wisdom from someone who’s in the thick of it, in case any mums-to-be out there need a little bit of encouragement — you’ve got this!